Never mind, the Pearson family is staying put!

When NBC initially released its fall 2017 primetime schedule, This Is Us was moving to Thursday nights to join Will & Grace, Great News, and the new Law & Order True Crime spinoff for a night of Must See TV. Now, that schedule has been changed up a bit, and This Is Us is back to its original day and time, Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

It's also not the only show on the move. Nearly every show scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays on NBC has been shuffled around a bit, giving the Will & Grace reboot some new friends on Thursdays. 

The new full schedule is below, with changes bolded. 

MONDAY
8-10 p.m. The Voice (with new coach Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus returning)
 
10-11 p.m. The Brave
 
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Voice
 
9-10 p.m. This Is Us
 
10-11 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Blacklist
 
9-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU
 
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.
 
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. Superstore
 
8:30-9 p.m. The Good Place

9-9:30 p.m.: Will & Grace
 
10-11 p.m. Chicago Fire
 
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Blindspot
 
9-10 p.m. Taken
 
10-11 p.m. Dateline
 
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
 
10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live (encores)
 
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m.  Football Night in America
 
8:20-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football

Are you happy to have This Is Us back on Tuesdays? Are you also really enjoying how often NBC has changed its mind over the past couple of months? Head to the comments or hit us up on Twitter at @EonlineTV. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

