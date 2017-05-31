How to Get That Gucci Look, on a Budget

Basically, how to get the celeb look for a fraction of the price.

Everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Beyoncé to Dakota Johnson's been decked out in Gucci lately, and it's not hard to see why. The iconic double-G logo (seen on Vanessa's belt) in combination with the equally-as-iconic ribboned stripe (originally red and green, but sometimes red and navy as collections are added) and heavily-embroidered bags scream luxury. And that's what we all strive for, right?

So how does one achieve the same look of luxury without dishing out a cool $700 - $5,000+ on a single piece? You come to us for help (and recognize there are plenty of fast-fashion retailers trying to do just that).