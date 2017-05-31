How to Get That Gucci Look, on a Budget

Basically, how to get the celeb look for a fraction of the price.

Everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Beyoncé to Dakota Johnson's been decked out in Gucci lately, and it's not hard to see why. The iconic double-G logo (seen on Vanessa's belt) in combination with the equally-as-iconic ribboned stripe (originally red and green, but sometimes red and navy as collections are added) and heavily-embroidered bags scream luxury. And that's what we all strive for, right? 

So how does one achieve the same look of luxury without dishing out a cool $700 - $5,000+ on a single piece? You come to us for help (and recognize there are plenty of fast-fashion retailers trying to do just that).

ESC: Gucci Logo, Romee Strijd

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Zara, H&M, Mango, River Island...those are just a few online and in-store options you've got to choose from. Just make sure the garments you're grabbing have that same whimsical feel the designer so beautifully creates.

To give you a jumping off point, we've rounded up a bunch of Gucci-inspired buys in your price range.

Shop the Look

ESC: Gucci Style

Choies

White Jeweled Bow Tie Front Layered Ruffle Sheer Blouse, Was: $32, Now: $28

ESC: Gucci Style

Topshop

Mermaid Frill Flare Trousers, $48

ESC: Gucci Style

Zara

Jacquard Patches Dress, $129

ESC: Gucci Style

Zara

Velvet Ribbon Sandals, $139

ESC: Gucci Style

Hawes & Curtis

Women's Teal Fitted Satin Blouse with Pussy Bow, $69

ESC: Gucci Style

River Island

White Gracieux Foll Print Fitted T-Shirt, $44

ESC: Gucci Style

H&M

Pleated Skirt, $40

ESC: Gucci Style

ASH

Vanina White Sneaker, $105

ESC: Gucci Style

H&M

Patterned Shopper, $40

ESC: Gucci Style

Zara

Floral Print Flowing Dress, $100

ESC: Gucci Style

Maje

Pussy-Bow Cotton-Poplin Blouse, Was: $175, Now: $105

ESC: Gucci Style

H&M

Shoulder Bag, $40

ESC: Gucci Style

River Island

Silver Metallic Skinny Scarf, $20

ESC: Gucci Style

Miss Selfridge

High Neck Tie Sleeve Floral Tea Dress, $78

ESC: Gucci Style

Zara

Floral Print Jacket, $50

ESC: Gucci Style

River Island

Black Floral Backless Loafers, $64

ESC: Gucci Style

Skinny Dip London

Give a Damn Clutch, $40

ESC: Gucci Style

E.F.L.A.

Tie Neck Shirt with Flower Patches, $118

Life is Gucci.

Ain't it?

