Bad hair day? Too lazy/tired/hungover for your usual hair routine?

The top knot is the answer. This quick and easy style works for every occasion. Work, school, happy hour, baby showers, weddings—if you take a look around the room, you're bound to see at least one person rocking this versatile bun. And, its popularity only becomes more vast as the weather gets warmer.

Why? Its simplicity is elegant and classic (See: Elle Fanning's top knot at the Cannes Film Festival). As a protective style, it also works for beach days or in between heat-required styles. Plus, it's super easy to do. All you need is a hair tie and a couple of bobby pins!