Jessica Chastain is a married woman!

The Hollywood actress said "I Do" to Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in front of friends and family during a romantic wedding ceremony, E! News has learned.

The longtime couple tied the knot Saturday in an intimate ceremony at Villa Tiepolo Passi in Carbonera in front of family and friends, including celebs such as Anne Hathaway, who arrived with husband Adam Shulman and was Chastain's co-star in Interstellar, and Emily Blunt, who appeared with her in The Huntsman: Winter's War. The two actresses were photographed at a pre-wedding dinner Friday.

"The wedding was stunning," a source told E! News. "Jessica's dress was perfect and you could tell she was very nervous walking down the aisle. The food was delicious."

The source said many of the groom's family members attended, as he has a "huge family," while most of Chastain's guests were close friends.