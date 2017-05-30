Michael Nance's Life After The Bachelorette

Bachelor nation finds itself mourning the loss of another one of its members this week.

Michael Nance, a contestant from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, has died.

You may recognize him as the longhaired, Texas-raised musician—"Music Mike"—out of Austin, who came onto the show after being sober for two years. In his introduction for Maynard's season, he opened up about his struggle with prescription drugs and how his life changed drastically once he got sober. In fact, he won our hearts over when he showed us his experience teaching his two blind students how to play the guitar.

Unfortunately, he was sent home during the fourth week of the show, leaving us all to wonder: Where did Nance's life take him after throughout the five years following the series?