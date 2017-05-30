Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour Dates Due to Breast Cancer

Bobby Bank/WireImage
Bobby Bank/WireImage
Olivia Newton-John announced Tuesday that she is "reluctantly" postponing next month's concert tour dates in Canada and the United States. In a statement shared via her social media, she said the back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. In addition to natural wellness therapies, the 68-year-old will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy. Newton-John "is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows."
The Grease star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992—the same weekend her father died of cancer. She underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction.
In 2008, she built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Newton-John issued an additional statement Tuesday. "I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," the actress said.
Ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts should contact venues directly about refunds. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted on the singer's official website in the coming weeks.
Newton-John's concert dates in May were previously postponed "due to a bad issue with Olivia's sciatica," according to her Facebook page. Days later, the "Physical" singer reached out to her fans directly. "Hi everyone! I was so sad to have to postpone some shows this month, and to my fans who planned on coming to my concerts please know I am disappointed too! We are rescheduling as soon as possible. I have had a long running issue with sciatica and I need to take this time to rest and deal with this very painful condition," she wrote on Facebook. "My husband John is taking great care of me and I want to thank all my family, friends and fans for their concern, love, support and good wishes. I look forward to returning to performing soon!"
The singer had been on tour to promote the album LIV ON, a collection of songs about overcoming trauma, like her battle with breast cancer and the loss of her sister to brain cancer.