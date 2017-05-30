Christopher Polk/John Shearer/Getty Images
The show must go on.
Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester, England, for a benefit concert June 4 to raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack. The "One Love Manchester" concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher and Pharrell Williams will also perform.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. B.S.T. Fans who attended Grande's Manchester concert May 22 will be able to register for free tickets to attend the benefit. The all-star event will be broadcast on BBC Television, as well as on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks, and it will also be streamed with a digital partner worldwide (to be announced soon).
All proceeds from the show will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. It will support people who have been injured or bereaved by the attack at Grande's concert in Manchester last week.
Grande, who returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla., after the attack, shared a message of hope with fans over the weekend. "My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," the 23-year-old pop singer wrote in an open letter shared via her social media accounts. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."
"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win…Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us," the "Dangerous Woman" singer continued. "We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."
In light of the tragedy, Grande has suspended her Dangerous Woman tour for the time being.