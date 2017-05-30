Jessica Chastain "Disturbed" by Representation of Women in Film at Cannes Film Festival

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rooney Mara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Boy Brow, Lily Collins

You're Doing It Wrong: Boy Brows

ESC: Kaskade

Kaskade's Pool Party Dos and Don'ts: Don't Be the Guy in Elmo Floaties

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Chastain

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain calls it like she sees it.

At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, during a press conference following Sofia Coppola's Best Director win for The Beguiled, Chastain took the opportunity to share what she'd learn during her time as a juror. "I do believe that if you have female storytelling you also have more authentic female characters. This is the first time I've watched 20 films in 10 days, and I love movies, and the one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women from the female characters that I saw represented. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest," the two-time Oscar nominee said. "There are some exceptions, I will say. But, for the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films."

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2017: Star Sightings

"I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognize in my day-to-day life: ones that are proactive, have their own agencies, don't just don't react to the men around them," Chastain said. "They have their own point-of-view."

Many in Hollywood—including Aidy Bryant, Lena Dunham, Ava DuVernay, Mindy Kaling and Debra Message—tweeted a video clip from Sunday's press conference and thanked Chastain.

Fellow jurors Agnès Jaoui and Maren Ade also shared Chastain's sentiments. Jaoui, a French actress, discussed the importance of the Bechdel Test, admitting that "few movies pass the test." Ade, who directed the Oscar-nominated movie Toni Erdmann, claimed that it was "the first time" a woman had won n the Best Director category. "So for me, I really have to say I am always so happy meeting other female directors, just because I found out after a while of always being surrounded by men, especially men doing this job, the impression comes up that it's not the right job for a woman but that's completely wrong. We all want to the film industry to reflect modern society," Ade said. "We're missing a lot of stories, not just female characters."

Coppola was actually the second woman to win the award in 71 years; the last to do so was Yuliya Solntseva, a Russian director who won the award for 1961's Chronicle of Flaming Years. Ruben Östlund's The Square won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the film festival.

TAGS/ Jessica Chastain , , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again