Maci added that she's "talked to [Ryan] about going to a treatment center" and that her ex "would do it."

However, she claims that "it's everyone else around him that is too afraid to admit it."

While fighting back tears, she tells her co-stars, "What I'm saying is that everyone else around him is too afraid of what it will look like more than his health…it's all denial. They all know."

Ryan and Maci welcomed their son Bentley eight years ago, and their struggles to co-parent have been documented for the world to see throughout the years on Teen Mom.

But nowadays, Maci says that the most difficult thing about Ryan's issue has to do with how the father of her eldest son feels about himself.