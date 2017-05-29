Saturdays look a lot different at the Vergara-Manganiello household than what we're used to.
Sofia Vergara shared snaps and Instagrams from her lavish Memorial Day bash at her home and it's safe to say that the evening was a memorable one.
For one, the night's tropical theme seemingly took things to new heights as guests enjoyed carrying around beautiful parrots while mermaids swam in the backyard pool. Yes, you read that correctly.
In fact, Joe Manganiello even helped one of the mermaids get to poolside by carrying her from the home—naturally, the Modern Family actress dubbed him the "best husband" for the feat.
And when famous faces like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill and Armie Hammer weren't shaking their tail feathers with the several scantily clad flamingo dancers, they were busy enjoying a stunning dinner spread under the stars.
Vergara was hard at work planning and preparing for the "Paraiso Tropical" party all day Saturday, but that didn't mean she wasn't getting into theme a bit early.
She posted several pics on social media showcasing the gorgeous decorations all while dressed in, what else, a palm-printed maxi skirt and crop top.
But for true Vergara fans, they'll know that neither fashion nor party-planning really revs the actress' engines—but dessert, well, that's a whole other story!
The self-proclaimed foodie made sure her guests dined on only the finest treats around with an ode to her roots.
"So amazing to have been able to serve my friends Colombian food in LA. Gracias Chef @JuanMaelcielo," she wrote alongside a photo of her trying out the dessert table sweets.
And by the looks of it, the hostess, host and everyone invited had one magical evening!