There's no doubt about it, Chance the Rapper is having a life-changing year.

Not only did he win Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards, embarked on a world tour, spent countless hours and dollars to help out his community and get his first number one single, but he's also found time to share some of his most memorable moments with his baby girl, Kensli.

The father-daughter duo is too cute for words on Instagram and the award-winning artist has made sure to let his fans in on their goings on.