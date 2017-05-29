There's no doubt about it, Chance the Rapper is having a life-changing year.
Not only did he win Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards, embarked on a world tour, spent countless hours and dollars to help out his community and get his first number one single, but he's also found time to share some of his most memorable moments with his baby girl, Kensli.
The father-daughter duo is too cute for words on Instagram and the award-winning artist has made sure to let his fans in on their goings on.
Between spontaneous dance breaks and snuggle sessions, Chance is sure to spend his days off from his grueling schedule to be by his little one's side.
In fact, just earlier today, the 24-year-old write, "I got the most beautiful girl in the world," next to a video of the toddler trying on a new headband and sitting on her dad's lap.
A few months ago, while Chance was away on tour, the "Mixtape" rapper posted the following heartfelt message about how much fatherhood has changed his perspective on just about everything:
"This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She's the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love."
He added, "She is everything I am but much better. I can't wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me." Cue the happy-slash-ugly tears, right?
And whether it's adorable day trips with her famous father, or selfies that make our hearts melt, Chance makes sure to document even the simplest of moments with his Kensli. But wait, there's more!
Sure, the little things in life are what matter most, but Chance also is sure to bring his girl along for the wild ride of his career.
The two were seen sitting courtside at a Chicago Bulls basketball game just a few short weeks ago—not too shabby considering Kensli isn't even two yet!
But don't just listen to us, take a peep at the Instagrams above to see just a few of the reasons why Chance and Kensli are one of the cutest father-daughter duo on Instagram.