Friends forever!

There's a brand-spanking new trailer for the sure-to-be hilarious new all-lady comedy, Rough Night, starring Ghost in the Shell's Scarlett Johansson, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, Workaholics star Jillian Bell, Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz

It's been 10 years since graduating from college, but these five friends are going to have the time of their lives—if it kills them (or someone else!)

In the R-rated comedy, Jess (played by Johansson) reunites with her four college friends when they rent a beach house in Miami for her wild and raunchy bachelorette weekend, but all goes awry (aka the stripper they hired ends up dead) during this life-changing night.

Ty Burrell, Colton Haynes, Hasan Minhaj, Demi Moore, Enrique Murciano and Karan Soni round out the ensemble cast.