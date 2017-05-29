Homies don't play that game...

Sofia Richie told the world to chill out after some flirty photos surfaced over the weekend of the "It" girl and the much older Scott Disick being playful on a yacht in Cannes, France.

The daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole Richie was quick to shut down rumors speculating and took to her Twitter to write a retort.

Justin Bieber's ex wrote, "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax."