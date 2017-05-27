Gregg Allman Dies: Allman Brothers Band Leader Was 69

Gregg Allman, frontman and co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band and a trailblazer of Southern Rock, died at age 69 Saturday.

The cause of the musician's death was not disclosed.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Gregg Allman, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia," read a message posted on his official website. "Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."

Gregg is survived by wife Shannon Allman; children Devon, Elijah Blue—his son with Cher, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman; three grandchildren, niece Galadrielle Allman, lifelong friend Chank Middleton and a large extended family.

"IVE TRIED… WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH," tweeted Cher, who was married to the rocker for more than three years in the '70s.