Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Cutest Moments in 2017 (So Far)

There are few married celebrity couples as cute and affectionate as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

The two, who share two daughters, will celebrate their 11th anniversary in less than a month. They have often showcased adorable PDA and other moments while out and about, most recently earlier this week on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival while attending a photo call for her latest film, the mystery thriller The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

He was photographed kissing her hand and as seen in a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter, the two shared an emotional moment; they embraced for several seconds as a choral version of Ellie Goulding's "Burn" played in the background and photographers' cameras flashed. Urban then kissed Kidman on her cheek and whispered something in her ear, causing her to get teary-eyed. She wiped her eyes, then looked back at him with a look of pure devotion and hugged him and gently ruffled his hair.