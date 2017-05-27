Prince Harry and Barack Obama Reunite and Discuss Manchester Attack

Getty Images
Prince Harry hosted former U.S. President Barack Obama Saturday at Kensington Palace, where they discussed the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester.
On Monday, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande finished a concert. The attack marked the deadliest terrorist incident in the U.K. since the 2005 London bombings. The American leader offered his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries, Kensington Palace said.
"Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack," the former president tweeted.
The two last met in April 2016, when the U.S. leader and then-First Lady Michelle Obama dined with Harry, his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace. In 2015, Harry visited the White House.
Also during their recent meeting, the prince and the U.S. leader discussed shared interests such as support for veterans, conservation, the empowerment of young people, the work of their respective foundations and mental health.
In a rare, candid interview last month, Harry revealed that with William's persuasion, he sought professional counseling after initially shutting down his emotions and nearing a "complete breakdown" several times following the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana. The princess and Kate have also long spearheaded a campaign by the charity Heads Together to end the stigma around mental health.
As seen in a photo released by Kensington Palace, Harry and the U.S. leader wore almost matching outfits at their meeting; both wore blazers and white collared shirts with no tie.
The meeting following the former president's first trip to Scotland Friday. There, he played golf in St Andrews and attended a private charity dinner in Edinburgh.
Kanzlerin #Merkel, @BarackObama + der Erzbischof v Canterbury @JustinWelby wenden sich vom Kirchentag an die Menschen in #Manchester #dekt17 pic.twitter.com/AUNSwUPyGk— Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) May 25, 2017
The U.S. leader had visited Berlin Thursday. He spoke there about the Manchester suicide bombing and offered his condolences to the families of the victims and to the survivors.
"As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester," he said in a video posted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson. "To all the families who have been affected, to those who are still recovering, to those who've lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. There are families all around the world who are grieving with you," he said, adding, "Just know that the entire world is in solidarity with you right now."