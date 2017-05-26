Angelina Jolie is ready to give her daughter one magical birthday!

Days before celebrating her 11th birthday, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was able to enjoy a trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

E! News has learned the birthday girl along with family and friends have been able to explore the theme park and surrounding attractions since Thursday.

Social media users spotted the group enjoying rides like Alice in Wonderland, Roger Rabbit's Cartoon Spin and Tarzan's Tree House.

In addition, the group enjoyed a bit of shopping at Downtown Disney including a stop in the Ridemakerz store, which is similar to a Build-a-Bear but for toy race cars.