Kim Zolciak-Biermann is expressing her love for Kroy Biermann in another big way.

On Thursday evening, the Don't Be Tardy star headed to the All or Nothing Tattoo Studio in Smyrna, Georgia to receive a whole new ink job in honor of her husband.

As documented on Snapchat and Instagram, Kim trusted in Brandon Bond to create the meaningful tattoo.

"Two Hearts One Love, Two Lives One Dream," read the tattoo located on one side of her chest. The tattoo on the opposite side would spell out "Ask, Believe, Receive."

But wait, there's more! Kim's daughter Brielle Biermann, chef Tracey Bloom and Kroy also got new tattoos.