It's been exactly two months since Mama June debuted her size four figure for the world to see on the finale of her hit show Mama June: From Not to Hot—and the reality star has never looked better.

Just last week, the 37-year-old mother stepped out on the red carpet after keeping a relatively low profile after the success of her show.

Showcasing her transformed physique, Mama June attended WE TV's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere in, where else, Atlanta.

By her sider was none other than her famous daughter, 11-year-old Alana Thompson, who became a household name after the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras. The hilarious mother-daughter duo then rose to even further fame with their hit spinoff show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.