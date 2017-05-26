Erika Jayne Hospitalized for a Dancing With the Stars Injury

Erika Jayne is taking care of a Dancing With the Stars injury we didn't know anything about.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a selfie from a hospital bed with the caption, "This hospital lighting is amazing."
Of course, this left all her fans wondering why she was hospitalized in the first place.
"It's due to a Dancing with the Stars injury," an insider confirmed to E! News. "She hurt herself while doing the show but never talked about it because she didn't want sympathy. But it's the reason she didn't dance in the finale."
Though we're not told what procedure she's getting done, the source added, "She's having it fixed this weekend. She just went in. She'll probably be there a few days."
Meanwhile, the reality star and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the ABC series in mid-April.
Though they may have not taken home the esteemed mirrorball trophy, Good Morning America did gift the blonde with a cute unicorn mirrorball trophy that was just as exciting in her eyes.
Not to mention, she felt like she ended her time on the competition series the way she wanted.
"It felt great. We ended on a high note," Erika shared with ABC after dancing to Sia's "Unforgettable" from Finding Dory. "It was beautiful. It was emotional. We worked hard. I'm proud of us."