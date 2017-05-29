Take our reigning King and Queen: Beyoncéand Jay Z. Back in the early aughts musicians fell firmly below actors in the ladder of influence, but not anymore. Truly no one has more influence, more glamour, more success and more money than these two. Their combined net worth and popularity is something that no one can rival; to look directly at them is to stare straight into the sun. And yet they are beloved on a human level, their comeuppances in the industry are marveled at and they have a diversity that Jen and Brad could never offer.

The same could be said, with slightly less emphasis on the aforementioned money, of Kim Kardashianand Kanye West. It's truly a sign of the times that a reality star's name could be uttered in the discussion of power couples. Or Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Or Jessica Bieland Justin Timberlake. And Selena Gomezand The Weeknd are hot on everyone's heels.

Another phenomenon that has overcome the dating scene is the (gasp!) idea that one A-lister doesn't have to date another A-lister of their same stature. Couples are simply elevated based on the fact that they're in a relationship—if they even care about that at all. Lady Gaga, the mother monster herself, is dating an up-and-coming singer. Taylor Swift has eschewed her past high-powered celebs for the fresh face of one Joe Alwyn. Jennifer Lopez left Hollywood (romantically-speaking) altogether, instead turning to the world of sports for her latest love (that would be Alex Rodriguezof course).

Other A-listers still have simply chosen to date civilians. Paltrow, who has dated everyone from Ben Affleck to Brad Pitt, is now in a serious relationship with the television producer Brad Falchuk. Reese Witherspoon, who was once married to man-of-the-hour Ryan Phillippe, is happily married to an agent. And until their very recent breakup, Amy Schumer was ensconced with a furniture designer from Illinois.