Kourtney Kardashian is learning to follow her heart.

The 38-year-old's "debilitating" indecisiveness was driving everyone in her family crazy in tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But when she bailed on a trip to New York with Kim Kardashian at literally the last minute, Khloe Kardashian took action by putting her sister through a series of drills to help her make faster choices.

While Khloe's decision-making exercises were hilarious to watch, Kourtney was finally able to get to the root of her problem with the help of a Tony Robbins documentary.