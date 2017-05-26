Ariana Grande's heart may be broken following the devastating Manchester attack during her concert earlier this week, but she refuses to be broken.

The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday with a powerful message to her fans and victims of the terrorist attack that devastatingly killed 22 and injured approximately 50 people during her tour stop at the Manchester Arena.

"My heart, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better," she began. "However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."