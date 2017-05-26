Lindsay Lohan channeled one of her favorite Hollywood icons, Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, while making a rare appearance at Cannes in France.

The Mean Girls star, who has been on hiatus from the spotlight in recent years while living abroad, attended the amfAR gala in a cap sleeve ball gown with a black V-neck bodice and chiffon white A-line skirt, paired with a pearl necklace—the exact same iconic look the late Kelly showcased in Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 movie Rear Window, in which she declares the dress is "right off the Paris plane."

"This is very overwhelming here," Lohan told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I haven't really been around anything having to do with Hollywood in a long time."