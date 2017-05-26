If you're one of the 39.9 million expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend, your playlist will certainly need something to get you through the traffic and airport delays.

Luckily, Nick Jonas released his latest single just in time for the holiday weekend.

"Remember I Told You" is the second song the pop star has released this year—the first being "Bom Bidi Bom" with Nicki Minaj for Fifty Shades Darker. The song, which features Mike Posner and Anne-Marie, is the newest synthetic beat record our party playlists have been missing.