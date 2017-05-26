The wait is over!

Shakira finally debuted her highly anticipated album El Dorado, and it's amazing!

This album doesn't just stick to one genre. You can find it all here.

"It's a very eclectic album, there is a lot of variety in it," the 40-year-old songstress says to E! News. "Songs with difference influences from reggaeton, bachata, straight pop songs and very personal songs especially."

One of the personal songs that she's referring to is "Me Enamoré" which she wrote about her boyfriend, the father of her two children, Gerard Piqué.

"Some of them are like pages from my journal," she says. "They're so descriptive and narrative of my own stories...love stories."

As Shakira tells us, the songwriting process is therapeutic for her.

"Occasionally I need that, it's cheaper than a shrink," she explains. "Writing and putting everything on the paper...putting it all out there. Eventually, if it all becomes a song that you like so much, you can't help but put it on the album.

"That's what happened to me. I ended up including songs that are very close to my heart and narrate episodes of my life that are very private in a way, but I felt OK with sharing it because in a sense they are sort of homages to very significant moments in my personal life"