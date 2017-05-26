"At the end of the day, all the girls throw shade at each other, but to know that people actually plot, behind the scenes, to plant information on people that's completely made up, that's a real problem. It wasn't even for the sake of television; it was for the sake of tearing me down," Kandi said. "The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it, clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business. It was really just terrible. And then she's supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That's a lot of plotting going on. People don't want to deal with that."

Kandi said she hasn't seen or spoken to Porsha since the reunion.