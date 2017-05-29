"I met Michael several times, I worked for him on several occasions," Navi told E! News when we visited the set of the Lifetime biopic, airing May 29. "I performed at his birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles, went to Neverland, so I met him on many occasions, good and bad.

"Michael has always been a gentleman, he's always been humble and encouraging," he continued. "He's always told me, 'You're a great dancer.' To be honest, whether you met Michael once or 25 times, it's still amazing."

Navi spent about four hours in hair and make-up every day in order to transform into Jackson while filming Searching for Neverland. But one thing he didn't need to get into character was advice from the legendary star, who only offered encouragement during their time together.