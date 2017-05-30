Ellen DeGeneres’ Favorite Fashion Moment Was in This Dress

Funny girls don't always get their style cred.

Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Ellen DeGeneres…they're not exactly fashion plates. That's not to say they don't have a distinct sense of style either. The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, for example, is known for her preppy meets androgynous meets relaxed ensembles. Ellen will wear a crisp Oxford button-up with a bomber jacket or a plaid tee with a suit tailored to perfection. And whether she's hosting the Oscars or performing in her upcoming Netflix stand-up special, the 59-year-old comedian is always wearing sneakers. It's kind of her thing.

"If you've seen me in the 1970s and '80s, you'll agree with me that my style has gotten better. But also that's more confidence too," she told Footwear News. "I got more comfortable in dressing in the way I want to dress instead of what I think I'm supposed to dress like. That's what is great about fashion. It should be your own unique, individual expression."