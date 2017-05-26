We're seeing double!
Gal Gadot, star of the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, met up with Lynda Carter, who played the superhero in a '70s action series, at the premiere of the film in Hollywood Thursday. Gadot, 32, wore a shimmering red striped halter cut-out dress, while Carter, 65, sported a black and white pantsuit.
"Wonderful (see what I did there?) to be with the lovely @gal_gadot at the World Premiere of Wonder Woman!! #wonderwomanfilm," the latter star wrote on Instagram.
"I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins, and starring the beautiful Gal Gadot," Carter wrote on Wednesday. "I can't wait to see that beloved character on the big screen where she belongs. I know it will be great! Go see it June 2."
Gadot and Carter had previously hung out at the Wonder Woman UN Ambassador Ceremony at the United Nations last October, when the superhero was named an Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls and the face of a campaign aimed at raising awareness about Goal 5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which seeks to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls by 2030.
The campaign, supported by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros., launched on the 75th anniversary of Wonder Woman's first appearance in a comic book in 1941.
Wonder Woman is the first big-screen film about the superhero, an Amazonian warrior princess whose alter ego is Diana Prince.
"It's crazy to think that this character had been around for over 75 years and this is the first time we see her on the big screen and get to actually establish her origin story," Gadot said on Good Morning America Tuesday. "So it was very exciting. It was an honor for me to do this part. I'm all about strong female figures and I love Wonder Woman."
Wonder Woman is set for release on June 2.