Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson certainly have a lot to celebrate.
The couple rang in the seventh anniversary of the day they first fell for each other this week, and they've certainly come quite a ways in all those years.
In fact, Simpson took to Instagram to share some insight into that, posting a Polaroid photo of her sweet family, including Maxwell Drew, 5, and Ace Knute, 3.
"7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later," she captioned the black and white photo, adding, "#may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE."
We also can't forget that, other than welcoming their two kiddos, they also got engaged on Nov. 11, 2010, and tied the knot in July 2014.
But while we certainly love all the adorable photos of Simpson and Johnson's towheaded family since the two got together all those years ago, we can't deny that we always looking forward to the couple's steamy pics every so often, too.
Scroll below to see some of those sexy PDA-filled moments they've shared with us in the past:
The couple lets us into their bedroom with this smooch from their sheets.
Jessica and Eric kiss for an old school photo.
The cute couple share a smooch for Instagram (and Eric can't help but grab a handful of Jess' toned gams!).
Jessica snaps a selfie while sharing a sweet kiss with her hubby.
Jessica and Eric give the camera sultry stare in this filtered snap.
The pair has no qualms with showing off some major PDA.
The blonde bombshell poses with her back to the camera, cuddling up to her hubby and showing off a bit of cheek!
Happy anniversary to the happy couple, and cheers to many more!