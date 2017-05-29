Southern Charm Savannah's Dinner Party Takes a Threatening Turn

Hospitality isn't a given in Savannah.

Southern Charm Savannah's cast is still obsessed with Nelson Lewis' past, and we kind of can't blame them? The guy basically pulled a Talented Mr. Ripley in Washington, D.C., pretending to be Rep. Jack Kingston, back in 2011 when he was an FNC staffer and Laura Ingraham Show producer.

Since the Bravo reality series' debut, Nelson's political scandal has dominated dinner table conversations and caused a chorus of whispers at social gatherings. And one of his friend's has finally had enough.

"Why are everyone's lives so small that you care what happened with Nelson?" Ashley Borders asks at the beginning of E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, which features the cast sitting down for a dinner once again asking Nelson about his D.C. fiasco.