Andy Cohen is usually the one asking the questions, but not when E! News is on set.
We visited the Los Angeles set of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to get the scoop on the Bravo show's West Coast visit and put the host and Real Housewives executive producer in the Housewives hot seat. Our own Zuri Hall quizzed the Bravo mainstay with the hard-hitting Housewives questions, like "Most insane Housewives moment we never saw on TV?"
"We air it," Cohen said. So what's the most insane moment in the franchise's history? Cohen's pick is a classic that put its show and star on the map.
"I guess the table flip," he said referring to Teresa Giudice's infamous Real Housewives of New Jersey season one finale scene. Fun fact: Teresa and Danielle Staub, the woman who enraged her so much she flipped the table, reunited over yoga and Staub has been filming the new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey.
