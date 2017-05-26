There are two trends viewers can't escape in the current TV landscape: superheroes and revivals. The latest revived show is Roseanne, the beloved comedy is returning for eight episodes on ABC midseason, 20 years after its last episode aired in May 1997. The entire original cast—Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson—will return for the revival.

According to Metcalf, the revival got off the ground in a pretty simple manner.

"I think what happened was, John Goodman went on The Talk, Sara Gilbert's show, and they did a little parody, like a 30-seconds parody and it went over really well," she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. "Then one of the anchors on the show asked John if he would consider doing a reunion and he said, ‘Of course I would.'"