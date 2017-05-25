Once you become a parent, everything changes.

As Liam Payne continues to celebrate his debut solo single titled "Strip That Down," the former One Direction member is opening up about how becoming a father impacted him.

"When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy," Liam shared with The Kyle and Jackie O show via Daily Mail. "I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on."

He added, "It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility."

Two months after revealing the happy news that he welcomed his first child with Cheryl Cole, we'd say the talented singer has learned a thing or two.