Hailey Baldwin is spilling major secrets to E! News.

The stunning star walked the red carpet at the annual amfAR charity gala during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. And before heading inside to the event, Hailey told E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively what her dad Stephen Baldwin thought about her recent Maxim honor.

Hailey took the top spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list and posed in a barely-there ensemble on the cover.

"That's what my dad said, he said, 'Excuse me!'" Hailey revealed. "I didn't say anything, it just came out and he was like, 'OK are we done with this now or…?'"