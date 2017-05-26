Scott Menaged, who starred on Discovery Channel's former show Property Wars, has been arrested for wire fraud and other charges following a Department of Homeland Security investigation.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Scott, two other men and a woman were indicted on a wide variety of counts including conspiracy to defraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In the indictment, officials allege that the plaintiffs "did knowingly and intentionally devise a scheme and artifice to defraud, and to obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, namely by electronically submitting false and fraudulent credit applications to Synchrony Financial in the names of individuals whose identities had been stolen."

The reality star, whose real first name is Yomtov, has not commented.