It's not always easy being the boss.
Just ask business owner Katie Cazorla who faced a major setback while trying to open her new café, Hi SocieTea, in tonight's episode of Second Wives Club. After dealing with leaks in her kitchen, the entrepreneur was ultimately forced to reschedule her grand opening following a failed health inspection.
"To find out that we didn't pass inspection is like getting punched in your face by your best friend after she slept with your husband," Katie explained so eloquently.
Meanwhile, Veronika Obeng finally told BFF Katie about her husband's affair. "I was pregnant the whole time it was happening," she revealed. "She would come to brunch at my home. I have so many pictures with her rubbing my tummy."
She continued, "Up until a few months ago, I thought my life was perfect. I thought I was married to the most amazing man in the world. I woke up on a Tuesday afternoon and someone snatched the rug out from underneath my life."
On a lighter note, Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid competed to find an eligible woman for her younger brother, Shahin. After hitting the streets of Beverly Hills and talking to complete strangers, the couple presented each of their top choices to Shahin to choose a winner.
Shahin admitted he liked his sister's pick the best, even though he was already dating someone else. Nevertheless, Shiva's victory meant she now had bragging rights over Mohamed for the rest of time, so who cared?
"At this point, I don't care if he has a girlfriend, a wife, the whole point is I won this bet and that's all that matters right now," Shiva said.
