In the pilot, Prince Escalus (Sterling Sulieman), still desperate to resolve the feud between the Montague and Capulet families, forces one of Romeo's cousins, Benvolio (Wade Briggs), to marry one of Juliet's cousins, Rosaline (Lynch). Benvolio and Rosaline then take it upon themselves to try to prevent both the arranged marriage and the destruction of their families.

"We see every other character that was involved in the original play deal with the loss of their children or their cousins or their siblings," says Briggs. "And we watch the house of Montague and the house of Capulet try to keep peace after such a tragic event."

The series, which just so happens to be a gorgeous period piece, also stars Anthony Head, Ebonee Noel, Grant Bowler, Torrance Coombs, Dan Hildebrand, Medalion Rahimi, and Susan Woodbridge. Lucien Laviscount and Clara Rugaard also appear as Romeo and Juliet.