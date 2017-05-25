Eva Longoria Joins Anna Faris in Overboard Film Remake

Eva Longoria is bringing more romantic comedy hijinks to the big screen.

The Desperate Housewives alum is set to co-star in a remake of the 1987 romantic comedy film Overboard, Deadline reported Thursday. Goldie Hawn and real-life partner Kurt Russell starred in the late Garry Marshall's original movie, in which she plays an snotty heiress who gets amnesia and he plays a carpenter she was previously nasty to, who convinces her she is his wife.

In the remake, the roles are reversed; Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez will play a wealthy playboy who contracts amnesia. Anna Faris plays a single, working class mom who convinces him he is her husband. Longoria will play her friend and boss at a pizza restaurant, Deadline reported Thursday. Their casting was announced in March.

"So thrilled!! @EvaLongoria," Faris tweeted.

Filming on the movie will begin in Canada this week, Deadline said.