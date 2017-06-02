The father figure in your life deserves to be pampered, too.
Sure, he'll appreciate a new tool box, clothes or shoes, but trust: He's not going to return something that feels luxe and, more importantly, makes him look younger. If there's any resistance, you can say some of the biggest names in Hollywood are fans these hair and skin-care products.
Take for instance, Ryan Reynolds, a.k.a. Deadpool and father of two. If your dad is as cool and practical as Blake Lively's hubby, perhaps he will want a red Babyliss hair clipper, just like actor reportedly does.
If your father is a natural athlete like Dwayne Wade, he probably gets sore sometimes, just like the professional basketball player. Gabrielle Union's other half and dad-of-three luxuriates with a salt bath when his body is aching. Even if your pops isn't hurting, this affordable product can relieve physical tension.
Now if your dad is more about looking good than feeling good, he may want some decadent skin-care products; lucky for you, we have the ones Justin Timberlake and Scott Disick take pleasure in. It may cost you a pretty penny, but for pops, it's worth it, right?
Keep scrolling for more celeb-inspired gifts for Father's Day.
If this cordless clipper is good enough for Ryan Reynolds, it's good enough for the father figure in your life.
Everyone and their dads can see charcoal masks trending on social media. The guys don't want to miss out the pore-purifying trend either. Gift him this tried-and-true best-seller.
Not all men are blessed with Justin Timberlake's visage, but they can get it as smooth and clear as the singer's when he stepped out on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. The night before the event, the Trolls star was prepped with this scrub, along with other offerings from the brand's line.
Does he have fine, lifeless hair? Or coarse, unmoldable strands? This hair pomade is for him. It provides enough texture and is strong-hold without feeling like a wax.
Who says dads don't like taking baths? Dwyane Wade does. The pro basketball player snapchatted his bath-time ritual when his muscles are feeling a little sore.
Is he more a skin-care minimalist? From the aesthetician that gives dads like Diddy and Peter Sarsgaard the celeb facial treatment, comes a deep-cleansing, no-fuss soap bar that will wash away impurities.
"Years and years and years ago, Naomi Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, this is what you have to do—you have to go to a dermatologist; you can't keep using drugstore products,' Pharrell Williams told Into the Gloss. On recommendation from his doctor, the "Happy" singer started to use this face wash to clean his pores.
Does he have a dad bod? This thermogenic formula helps to tone and smooth out skin, so the abs living underneath all that, um, belly, can be a little more apparent. If anything, it's a funny gift!
Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick reportedly uses this cream to stay youthful-looking.
Listen: Fatherhood is stressful, and as the years go by, so will the quality of his hair. Not only does this product smell like nature, but the sea algae extract will help repair hair.
Love a man with facial hair? You'll love him even more with this conditioning product. Plus, that beard will feel a lot less itchy with Argan oil in it.
The man in your life won't even need to wear cologne. This after-shave product smells that luxurious.
OK, it's a little pricey, but Dad deserves luxurious essentials. He deserves to smell good, too; the soap is scented with lavender, peppermint and rosemary.
The best part? Beauty gifts for Dad benefit Mom, too.
Win-win!