If you watched The Keepers, the Netflix documentary series from Ryan White that examines the death of Sister Cathy Cesnik and the alleged abuse former students of hers said they suffered at the hands of Father Joseph Maskell, then you probably still have many questions. So does White.

A lot of those questions are for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which declined to have anybody appear in the series on their behalf. Instead, they answered questions via email and White read them to participants who said they suffered abuse at the hands of Father Maskell. During a Reddit AMA, White was asked, "Who would you most like to talk to, still living, that you think has information?"