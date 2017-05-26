A History of Celebrity Breakups Around Memorial Day Weekend

Holidays are a convenient time for many people to call it quits on a relationship.

This gets them off the hook from what would definitely be awkward family gatherings. For celebs, it also means there could be a little less public attention given to the breakup, as many readers are away on vacation and are not interested in reading any news during their time off.

Celebs such as Amber Heard, Nikki Reed and Sofia Vergara all broke up with their partners, or announced their splits, around Memorial Day Weekend.