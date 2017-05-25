While Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winterwere portraying the universal trials of growing up as characters on Modern Family, they were tackling their own once the cameras turned off.

When the hit sitcom first debuted in September 2009, the on-screen sisters were 17 and 11 respectively. With Hyland right in the middle of her teenage years and Winter barely of double-digit age, the young women were slingshot into national stardom.

As the show evolved, naturally, so did they. However, having to progress from puberty into adult life with cameras in their faces added another confusing element to an already difficult process.