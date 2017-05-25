Same, same, but different.

Not only did both Gigi Hadid and Lily Collins step out in the exact same pair of $150 Black Orchid jeans the other day, but they both also paired the bottoms with white tops, white sneakers and leather jackets. #Twinning

Because the two looks are so similar (yet a little different—Gigi's is a little more casual with a cropped band tee and Lily's collared shirt and Rails sweater combo makes hers a little dressier) it's not really a case of who wore it better, per se. It's more like a case of look-how-flawlessly-they-both-nailed-it-so-here's-two-cool-ways-to-rock-your-denim, you know?