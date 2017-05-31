Back in July 2015, The Bachelor franchise producers were scrambling.

Their then-lead, Kaitlyn Bristowe, had just committed the ultimate sin: she posted a photo of her in bed with her fiancé Shawn Booth on Snapchat. The only problem? No one was supposed to know she was engaged to him, her season was still airing. Yep, their Bachelorette had just accidentally spoiled her own season. "We felt really, really bad," Kaitlyn told E! News of Snapchat-gate at the time.

But cut to almost two years later, and current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay proudly announced on a conference call set up by ABC, that she ends her season engaged. However, we still don't know whose proposal she accepts.

The call happened days before the current season even premiered, meaning Rachel's spoiler-y reveal was sanctioned. Hell, it was probably even encouraged.

So what caused this radical change in the franchise's attitude toward spoilers?