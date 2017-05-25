Bethenny Frankel Confirms She Once Dated Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez has been romantically linked to many famous ladies over the years, and now, Bethenny Frankel is confirming she was indeed one of them.

While dishing on the baseball star to E!'s Zuri Hall, the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed she did go out on two dates with Rodriguez years ago.

With that very brief coupling in the past, it sounds like his new courtship with Jennifer Lopez has Frankel's stamp of approval.

"I love Jennifer. I think she's really, really sweet and she's a family person and I've met her and her kids I think she's a really hard worker," the SkinnyGirl mogul complimented. "I think that Alex is a good guy. He's a success story like she is. They're both very driven."

After pointing out all of their similarities, she concluded: "I think it would be great."