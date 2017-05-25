Ellie Kemper Says Allison Williams' Face Calms Down Her Baby Boy

Note to moms with fussy babies: Allison Williams will save your life. Specifically her face.
On Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper talked about the horror that air travel with a baby often is and how she discovered a surprising and welcome trick for calming down her 10-month-old son James, her and husband Michael Koman's first child.
"I feel like humanity is at its worst when they see a lady with a baby on a plane. Everyone's like averting their eyes," she said. "I was like literally hauling the car seat up the aisle. Some older lady goes, 'That looks hard.' I'm like, 'It is hard! Help me!' It's so bad."
Kemper said her son is a "spirited child" and recalled how he was inconsolable during a flight a couple of months ago.
"James would not be calmed by anything. Like, you know you're like a one-man show? I was showing him like the seat belt buckle and like, the barf bag!" she said. "Nothing would appease him until I noticed the airline magazine, the cover of the magazine was the beautiful face of Allison Williams."
"Her gorgeous face delighted my child. It was the only thing that worked," she said. "And we were like, flipping through the magazine, there were like ads for shoes, James would not smile, and then her face would come on again and he just lit up."
Kemper said she has since acquired more magazines featuring Williams.
"It's worked many times," she said. "It's the best baby trick. Allison Williams is the baby whisperer."
