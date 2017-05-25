Orlando Bloom's Son Has the Cutest Reaction to Seeing Pirates of the Caribbean for the First Time

It's been 14 years since Orlando Bloom first played William Turner in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, and a lot has happened since then—both onscreen and off. Though he didn't appear in the fourth film in the franchise, Orlando reprises his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in theaters Friday. Because of the series' popularity, the 40-year-old decided it was time to let his 6-year-old Flynn Bloom watch the original movie.

"I was very reluctant, because obviously you want to keep that normalcy and that dynamic, and I didn't want him to know what dad did for a while," Orlando confessed on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday. "But then he started school and I was like, 'Well, older brothers and sisters...' The movie was coming out and they'll talk about it, and I wanted to have that moment of showing him me in Pirates of the Caribbean. So, last summer I was in France. It was on a little TV; it wasn't a big grand screen or anything at all. But I just flicked it on and he was watching it."

"I had a video camera on him as he was watching. He was like, 'Wait, that's you! What? That's you?'" Orlando recalled. "He was a little disgruntled, which I was freaked out about, because I was like, 'Wait! I should have spoken to a child therapist before I even thought about doing this. What was I thinking? This was a bad idea!' And then he loved it. He was like, 'So, wait a second: How long can you hold your breath under water for? Did you really do that?' Like, 'Yeah, bro! Forever! I could walk from one side of the ocean to the other.' Because he still believes that!"

Returning to the series was a no-brainer. "I got a call saying, 'Will you come in? We want to reintroduce your character to the franchise. We've got this great emotional hook.' Basically, I send my son off to save me from the bottom of the ocean, because I'm now, of course, Davy Jones," he said. "So, just like I was searching for my father, he's now searching for his father."

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters Friday.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

