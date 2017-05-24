The Survivor reunion special is always an interesting time but tonight, there was one big topic that everyone was clearly waiting for Jeff Probst to address.

In case you've forgotten, just before this season's merge, Jeff Varner decided to cruelly out fellow contestant Zeke Smith as transgender in an incredibly misguided attempt to paint him as deceitful. Zeke managed to turn it into a beautiful learning moment, but Varner immediately knew he had done something unforgivable.

He was immediately sent home without an actual vote, and he even lost his job after the episode aired.

Tonight, both Zeke and Varner were given the opportunity to speak live during the reunion special.